OCTA: Metro Manila new COVID-19 cases in downward trend

The OCTA Research Group is now seeing a decline in new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila.

OCTA research fellow Guido David said cases now trending downward with a one-week growth rate of -9%.

David added that the region’s seven-day case average went down to 1,173, after recording 845 new cases on Wednesday, August 17.

The average daily attack rate (ADAR) also slightly went down to 8.14 from the previous 8.70 last week.

The reproduction number of the number of people a person can infect also decreased fron 1.18 last August 7 to 1.03 on August 14.

“Projections show less than 1,000 new cases in the NCR on August 18 and if the trends hold, we expect less than 500 new cases per day in the NCR by end of August or the first week of September,” David said in a tweet.

Despite the increasing number of new cases, the country’s hospitalization rate remains low.

