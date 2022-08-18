Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Monkey calls 911 emergency hotline from US zoo

A monkey called at 911 number from US zoo forcing the California cops rush to the place.

The officers were sent to investigate a possible emergency after receiving a the call which was traced to the offices of Zoo to You, a conservation park 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles.

But no humans were found in trouble. Investigators realized… “it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey,” said a social media post by the sheriff’s office.

“Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone… which was in the zoo’s golf cart… which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40 acre site.”

Capuchins as inquisitive creatures enjoy poking and pressing objects they pick up.

“And that’s what Route did… just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us.”

