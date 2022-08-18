Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Airports reach 27.9 million passengers in H1 2022

Dubai International Airports has reached over 27.9 million passengers in the first half of 2022, nearly equivalent to 2021’s entire air traffic.

DXB reached the milestone despite a significant reduction in capacity caused by the 45-day closure of its northern runway for a major refurbishment project in May-June. This is just 1.2 million shy of the airport’s total in the past year.

The airport’s passenger numbers increased by 161.5 percent in the first half of this year, with 10.6 million passengers using the global hub in the same period in 2021.

“DXB’s recovery from the impact of the global pandemic has been spectacular, and that position has been strengthened during 2022, particularly during the second quarter. Not only has Dubai Airports been successful in managing the recovery, but customer service quality has been maintained throughout,” said Paul Griffiths, Chief Executive at Dubai Airports.

DXB recorded 14.2 million passengers in the second quarter of 2022, a 190.6% increase year on year, continuing its growth recovery for the ninth consecutive quarter since the start of the pandemic. In the first half of the year, the hub welcomed 27,884,888 passengers, a 161.9 percent increase over H1 2021. The volume of traffic accounts for 67.5 percent of DXB’s pre-pandemic passenger traffic during the same period in 2019.

To date, India tops the rank of destination countries, with over four million headed to cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Saudi Arabia follows second with 2 million passengers, with UK at third at 1.9 million passengers. Pakistan and USA follows at 1.7 million and 1.4 million, respectively.

