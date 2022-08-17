Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE to experience dusty weather from August 19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 seconds ago

The UAE weather will continue to remain dusty and cloudy even as the disruptions caused by sandstorms have ended.

The country may witness light to moderate wind that may blow up dust during day time with speed 15-25 reaching 35 km/hr, according to the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi were blanketed in sand and dust, due to which the visibility fell to 500 metres in some areas.

RELATED STORY: UAE experienced ‘dust suspension’ and not dust or sandstorm – NCM

The unstable weather resulted into the cancellation of 44 flights and 12 diversions earlier at the Dubai Airport.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the National Centre of Meteorology have announced the end of the extreme weather with the forecast for the remainder of the week that it will continue to be dusty and cloudy in parts. There will also be chances of rain in some areas of the country.

The authorities said that the winds will be stronger during the weekend, blowing dust and sand at speeds of up to 45 kilometres an hour while temperatures across the country will remain hot, with highs of 44°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday and Friday and up to 45°C during the weekend.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report44 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 172475743

Man faces jail, AED 275,000 fine in Dubai for breach of trust

5 mins ago
gavel hammer court

Man faces trial in Ras Al Khaimah for attempting to murder wife

15 mins ago
Snake girl bite in Turkiye

Turkish toddler bites snake to death

22 mins ago
Dubai landscape generic

Dubai rated as top destination for attracting expats

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button