New online portal ‘i-Declare’ in PH to ease baggage, currency declarations at Customs

A new online declaration system will now help air travelers arriving or leaving the Philippines to submit luggage and currency declarations to the Bureau of Customs.

The “i-Declare system” (https://ideclare.customs.gov.ph/) is aimed to be a step in modernizing the agency which will streamline and digitize BOC’s luggage and money reporting processes, according to Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero.

“Automating the decades-old manual filing is another effort to modernize the Bureau, with the intention of integrating it with other government agencies for a more encompassing approach in providing the public with one-stop-shop service for all the governments’ clearance requirements,” said Guerrero.

Passengers may submit their declaration online, in the comfort of their own homes before traveling, or even while on their way to the Philippines, according to the i-Declare system, which began its operations on June 29.

Those who are unable to complete the forms may do so using i-Declare kiosks placed in the Customs Area – which for now are only available at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1. Guerrero assures the public that more kiosks will be installed at other international airports in the coming months.