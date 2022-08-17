Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man faces trial in Ras Al Khaimah for attempting to murder wife

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

A man is facing trial in Ras Al Khaimah for attempting to murder his wife.

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court adjourned the case of the 41-year-old Asian, who attempted to kill his 31-year-old wife and endangered the safety of his two children.

RELATED STORY: Husband of Filipina murder victim seeks justice for wife

The husband tried to kill his wife before his children intervened to try to save their mother.

A child later called the police to have their father arrested. Authorities then referred him to pretrial detention, the Public Prosecution and the Criminal Court.

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dust

UAE to experience dusty weather from August 19

17 seconds ago
iStock 172475743

Man faces jail, AED 275,000 fine in Dubai for breach of trust

5 mins ago
Snake girl bite in Turkiye

Turkish toddler bites snake to death

22 mins ago
Dubai landscape generic

Dubai rated as top destination for attracting expats

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button