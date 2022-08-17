Man faces jail, AED 275,000 fine in Dubai for breach of trust

The Dubai Misdemeanors Court has sentenced an Asian man to three months in jail and AED 275,000 fine for breach of trust. The sentence will be followed by deportation.

In March 2022, an Asian man filed a report complaining that he was duped of 4 gold alloys with some money being also stolen from him.

He had bought 4 gold alloys for AED 249,000 for his trading partner in his home country and handed over the gold weighing 1,100 grams, AED 25,000 to a compatriot to deliver them to his partner.

However, after dropping the suspect at the airport, he contacted his partner in his home country who told him that the gold was not handed over to him.