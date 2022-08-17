Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man faces jail, AED 275,000 fine in Dubai for breach of trust

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

The Dubai Misdemeanors Court has sentenced an Asian man to three months in jail and AED 275,000 fine for breach of trust. The sentence will be followed by deportation.

In March 2022, an Asian man filed a report complaining that he was duped of 4 gold alloys with some money being also stolen from him.

RELATED STORY: 12 held in Sharjah for selling fake gold jewellery

He had bought 4 gold alloys for AED 249,000 for his trading partner in his home country and handed over the gold weighing 1,100 grams, AED 25,000 to a compatriot to deliver them to his partner.

However, after dropping the suspect at the airport, he contacted his partner in his home country who told him that the gold was not handed over to him.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

dust

UAE to experience dusty weather from August 19

13 seconds ago
gavel hammer court

Man faces trial in Ras Al Khaimah for attempting to murder wife

14 mins ago
Snake girl bite in Turkiye

Turkish toddler bites snake to death

22 mins ago
Dubai landscape generic

Dubai rated as top destination for attracting expats

28 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button