Grace Poe tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Grace Poe has tested positive for COVID-19. Poe is the fourth senator to contract the virus according to Senate President Migz Zubiri.

“Senator Grace Poe, ma’am, please get well soon from your COVID-19,” Zubiri said during the senate session.

“We pray in the Senate that you stay safe and that you can hurdle COVID-19. I’m sure you will do well,” Zubiri added.

Poe joined the senate session via ZOOM together with three other senators Chiz Escudero, Cynthia Villar and Bong Revilla.

Escudero was a closed contact of a person who tested positive for the virus, Villar is recovering while Revilla is still recuperating after an eye surgery.

