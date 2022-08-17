Gang sentenced to jail, deportation on AED 29,000 kidnap, robbery case

The Dubai Court of Appeal lowered the prison terms of members of a gang that abducted a Chinese man over a money dispute from three years to six months.

According to court documents, a Chinese lady, 26, hired three Tajik men to kidnap and intimidate her countryman over an AED20,000 debt he owed her. The three males, aged 18 to 35, kidnapped the victim from International City in Dubai in November 2021, hiding his face and transporting him to a remote place in a hired car. The trio beat the victim and took AED29,000 in cash and belongings.

“They tied my hands with tape and put me in the back seat. They covered my face using my shirt and took me to a deserted area. They stole my watch worth Dh6,000, mobile phone, ring and Dh16,000 cash,” recalled the victim.

The men contacted his brother and wanted a ransom after stealing his phone, but he informed Dubai Police. Surveillance cameras assisted Dubai Police in identifying a white Hyundai vehicle used by the group to commit the crime, which was eventually traced to an isolated spot near Al Jadaf.

“The rented vehicle had a tracking device. We went to the vehicle’s location and found the victim with one of the defendants. He was scared and [had been] assaulted by the defendants,” said the police officer in the case.

The four offenders were originally sentenced to three years in prison followed by deportation by the Dubai Criminal Court. The accused were also fined Dh29,800 by the court.