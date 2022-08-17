DOLE helps man receive Php 479,000 gratuity in PH

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) distributed a check for $479,906.94 to a separated employee, together with his certificate of employment and BIR Form 2316, under the Single Entry Approach (SEnA) Program.

For almost six years, 58-year-old “Rene” (not his real name) worked as an accountant at a construction firm. After several follow-ups on his backpay since his resignation in July 2021, he eventually sought the assistance of the DOLE-National Capital Region (NCR) through its MUNTAPARLAS Field Office (MTPLFO) on June 22, 2022 via electronic SEnA portal to help claim his last salary as well as his indemnity pay.

MTPLFO senior labor officer and SEnA Desk Officer (SEADO) Genevieve M. De Guzman assisted the conciliation-mediation of both parties in response. Before the just finished first hearing in July 2022, the labor officer collaborated with Rene and his former company to review and certify the monetary claims computation. While doing so, she also encouraged the employer to prepare the payment and other relevant paperwork ahead of time in order to settle on the first hearing.

In front of De Guzman, both parties attended their first face-to-face conference and signed a quitclaim and release form. The company representative said that owing to management reorganization, they were unable to award Rene his backpay on an earlier date.

The SEnA Program provides an unbiased, quick, and easy-to-use dispute resolution mechanism that assists both employers and workers in reaching an agreeable settlement in order to settle conflicts and benefit both sides.