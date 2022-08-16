UAE experienced ‘dust suspension’ and not dust or sandstorm – NCM

Officials at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) clarified that the UAE didn’t witness a dust storm nor a sandstorm – but a weather phenomenon known as ‘dust suspension’.

While there were no dust storms or sandstorms, dust particles remained constantly suspended in the air. On August 14 and 15, residents woke up to a country enveloped in a haze of dust, severely affecting visibility and causing disruptions to flight operations.

“At NCM we don’t call this a storm. This is dust suspension,” said Dr Ahmed Habib from the NCM, in an interview with Khaleej Times.

Last August 15 around afternoon, the NCM issued a weather alert indicating that UAE will continue to see suspended dust till 8:00 pm and the dust suspension comes from the South and South-east of the country.

Experts said that wind speed in sandstorm is less than the wind speed in dust storm.

Some areas in the North had a visibility less than 100 or 200m while a weather station recorded a visibility of about 400 metres, and another station in the south-east of the UAE recorded a visibility of 100m.