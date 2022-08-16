Student’s photo at first day of school at Colegio de San Lorenzo in QC goes viral as school announces closure

A photo of a student went viral on social media after realizing that the school he was supposed to go to just announced that it was permanently closing.

“This was supposed to be his first day of class, just to know na announcement pala ng closure of school yung dadatnan niya,” read Jerald Banda’s post which now has over 40,000 shares and reactions combined.

In a statement, Colegio De San Lorenzo attributed the closure to low enrollment as well as the huge impact of COVID-19 on their school.

“With a very heavy heart, we would like to inform you that due to the financial instability and lack of financial viability brought about by the ongoing pandemic and exacerbated by consistent low enrollment turnout over the past years, the Board of Trustees has come to the painful and difficult decision to permanently close our educational institution, Colegio De San Lorenzo,” read the educational institution’s post on Facebook.

The institution stated that it would fully reimburse the money paid by students who have already enrolled for the academic year 2022-2023. It also announced that it will help students transfer to other colleges by releasing their educational credentials.

“We are also coordinating with a university of the same calibre for the possibility of transferring students who are willing to continue their education therein,” it added.