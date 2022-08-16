Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OWWA chief seeks specific details on job-related complaints from OFWs

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) chief Arnell Ignacio urges overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to specify and give exact details of complaints related to their jobs.

Ignacio said unattended complaints were circulating on social media due to lack of names and specific details of the complaints.

“Instead of making the story long, our OFWs should cut their story short and provide vital information such as names, address, and most important their contact numbers,” said Ignacio.

“Ang hiling ko lang sa mga humihingi ng tulong, magbigay kayo ng inyong pangalan at kung nasaang eksaktong lugar o bansa kayo. Hindi po madaling tumulong kung wala po kaming alam kung nasaang lupalop kayo naroroon,” he said.

