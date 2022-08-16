New Vape law would save smokers in Philippines, say lawmakers

Legislators and proponents of tobacco harm reduction in the Philippines have described the new vape law as the most comprehensive regulatory framework that regulates smoke-free alternatives and offers hope to more than 16 million Filipino smokers by saving their lives.

They said this would also protect minors, and generate revenues for the government while preventing the illicit trade of substandard devices in the local market.

“If we don’t regulate these products, every kind of device will proliferate in the market. Without regulating them, there will be no order. It would be difficult to police unwarranted and fly-by-night industries,” said former congressman Wes Gatchalian who added that they fought for 16 million smokers and the law will regulate the products.

Gatchalian is one of the main authors of Republic Act No. 11900, or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act which became a law on July 25, 2022.

The law regulates the importation, manufacture, sale, packaging, distribution, use and communication of vaping products such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products with Philippine E-cigarette Industry Association (PECIA) president Joey Dulay saying RA 11900 will regulate the industry for the welfare of consumers.

Dr. Lorenzo Mata Jr., a physician and president of advocacy group Quit For Good, said the vape law would help address the the smoking epidemic through comprehensive restrictions on trade of vape products.

Mata said compared to cigarette smoking the vaporized nicotine products such as e-cigarettes or vapes and HTPS are better alternatives.