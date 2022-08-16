Lawmaker seeks insurance for displaced workers in PH

Deputy Minority Leader Stella Quimbo has filed a measure seeking to establish a national insurance policy that will aid workers who will lose their jobs.

Quimbo said her bill House Bill 490 seeks to extend unemployment insurance benefits to displaced workers for a period of three months.

“Kumbaga sa PhilHealth na pag nagkasakit ka ay sasagutin ng PhilHealth, dito naman sasagutin ng programa ang iyong [pangangailangan] habang naghahanap ka ng trabaho,” she said in a GMA News report.

“Three months lang dahil ayon naman sa datos, ‘yun ang average period of time nang paghahanap ng trabaho pag nawawalan ng trabaho ang isang Filipino,” she added.

The bill eyes to cover workers affected by unforeseen circumstances such as their company’s sudden closure. Those who will resign from their jobs, will not benefit from the insurance plan.

“The monthly contribution for the insurance will be shared by the employee, employer, and the government,” Quimbo added.

The funds will be collected and managed by an institution called ‘PhilJobs’.

“Kasama sa programa ang paninigurado na makahanap siya within three months. Kasama diyan ang job placements, job fair, at pinakaimportante ang training,” she said.