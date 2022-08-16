Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai rated best city for a quick weekend trip

Staff Report

A study by Holidu has said that Dubai was rated the best city for a quick weekend trip.

Dubai secured the top spot in the latest findings by Holidu followed by Marrakech in second position, Florence was at third spot, Seville at fourth spot and Adelaide being the fifth.

The study also stated that the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi only has an average of 42mm of rain a year, meaning that tourists are unlikely to have their plans cancelled and could easily the entire city on a quick trip

In addition, other cities world wide like Zanzibar City, Adelaide, and Geneva city centres are all under 16km2 and easy to navigate by foot.

