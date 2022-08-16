Dubai Court sentences woman to jail after hiring gang to abduct man who refused to pay debt

The Dubai Court of Appeal commuted a judgment of three years imprisonment issued by the Criminal Court against an Asian woman to 6 months in prison for hiring a gang to abduct a man.

The gang was from an Eastern European country and the Dubai Court of Appeal commuted the imprisonment while upholding the fine of AED 29,800 and the deportation after serving the sentence.

The woman hired the gang to kidnap man for refusing to pay money he borrowed from her. Last November, the Asian man reported that his brother had been kidnapped near their residence in International City in Dubai by three people who forced him into a vehicle and drove to an unknown place.

The abductee’s brother also said that he had tried to contact him on the phone but the latter did not answer, but was later asked to transfer AED 17,000.

The police examined footage of the surveillance cameras to identify the number plate of the vehicle used by the gang.

The gang members were arrested and the abductee, was freed from inside the vehicle in a sandy area in Al Jaddaf district, Dubai.