Death toll rises to 15, more than 60 wounded in Armenia blast

Rescuers have recovered more than 15 bodies from the explosion of a fireworks warehouse in Yerevan, Armenia on Monday, August 15, the TASS news agency cited Armenia’s emergencies ministry as saying.

Since the explosion, more than 60 were reported wounded while at least 18 are still missing.

Read: 3 dead, 61 injured due to Armenia shopping mall explosion

In a footage shared online, residents can be seen running away from the rubble as explosion continues from the shopping mall.

Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has kept climbing as rescuers searched for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal.