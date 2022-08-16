Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Death toll rises to 15, more than 60 wounded in Armenia blast

Justin Aguilar 2 hours ago

Creator: PHOTOLURE | Credit: via REUTERS Copyright: PHOTOLURE

Rescuers have recovered more than 15 bodies from the explosion of a fireworks warehouse in Yerevan, Armenia on Monday, August 15, the TASS news agency cited Armenia’s emergencies ministry as saying.

Since the explosion, more than 60 were reported wounded while at least 18 are still missing.

In a footage shared online, residents can be seen running away from the rubble as explosion continues from the shopping mall.

Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has kept climbing as rescuers searched for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

The market, two kilometres south of the city centre, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

 In a report by Reuters, rescuers are continuing rescue and recovery operations today using special cameras.

They are yet to find out what caused the fireworks to ignite, but officials ruled out a terrorist attack.

