Abu Dhabi Police penalize e-scooter riders for breaking traffic rules

The Abu Dhabi Police have fined e-scooter riders for breaking traffic rules.

This came as authorities in Abu Dhabi stepped up measures to crack down on e-scooter riders who violate traffic rules and the initiative formed part of their efforts to enhance traffic safety of pedestrians

The police shared videos on social media showing officers catching violators and issuing fine. The video also showed officers stopping e-scooter and cycle riders who were seen without helmets or reflective vests.

RELATED STORY: Filipinos comprise 4 out of 10 requests for Dubai e-scooter permits

Riders using the scooters or cycles on the main road were also reprimanded.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Hamiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector stressed the importance of adhering to the necessary instructions and guidelines for the e-scooters while hailing the cooperation between Abu Dhabi Police and partners to enhance levels of public safety and maintain security and stability gains.

READ ON: Transporting gas cylinders, goods on e-scooters illegal in Abu Dhabi

Al Hamiri has urged riders of electric bikes to abide by rules including using the lanes dedicated to bicycles, and to wear safety and protective helmet at all time while riding bikes. He added that there are only two types of of bikes permitted to be used in Abu Dhabi: Bicycles as well as both manual and electric scooters. Electric bicycles with seats are prohibited.

He said that the regulations pertaining to the riding all kinds of electric bikes and bicycles clearly stipulate that a rider must wear a protective helmet and reflective clothing at night time and the bicycles that can be used as two-wheeled or more with the electric scooter being a vehicle with two wheels or more, equipped with an engine.

The regulations also stipulate that riders can only park their bikes in designated areas and not leave them anywhere where they could impede the movement of vehicles or pedestrians. It is also not allowed to chain bikes and scooters to traffic light posts or street lighting poles.

People are urged to reduce the speed of cycling in crowded areas and to ride in the permitted lanes according to the directional signs and common paths for pedestrians, bicycles, and electric scooters.