20.7 million COVID-19 vaccines wasted that cost Php 10.3B – Hontiveros

Senator Risa Hontiveros has said that the Department of Health (DOH) data has shown that the Philippines has wasted 20.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Hontiveros said this during the Senate panel on health hearing on COVID-19 pandemic and monkeypox response and that the wastage amounted to Php10.33 billion, with Php500 price of the vaccine.

The DOH records showed there were 20,660,354 wasted doses including both expired vaccines and operational wastage and by August, the country had a vaccine wastage at 8.42 percent, which was nearly double of the 4.7 percent wastage in June against World Health Organization (WHO) threshold of vaccine wastage at 10 percent.

“At this rate, by October, lampas na tayo sa threshold ng WHO (we will surpass the WHO threshold). We might have accumulated vaccines faster than we could administer them. Nakakapanghinayang na parang patapon ang paggasta ng bilyong piso para dito (It’s such a shame that we just threw out the billions of pesos spent on this), ” Hontiveros said.

“Sa ngayon, lumalabas na mas mababa ang mga threshold sa acceptable wastage level ng WHO (Currently, we’re within the threshold of WHO for the acceptable wastage level). But billions are still billions. Kaya dapat transparent at detalyado ang reports ng mga naideliver na supply (That’s why we need to be transparent and detailed in terms of the reports of delivered supplies),” she added.