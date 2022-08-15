Senator Cynthia Villar files bill to protect OFWs’ remittances

Senator Cynthia Villar has filed a bill that guarantees protection for OFWs’ remittances.

The Senate Bill 1014 or the proposed “Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) Remittance Protection Act” seeks to protect the remittance of migrant workers.

Villar said that the state should adopt measures to protect the money that gets remitted home underscoring that the state shall also provide OFWs and their families adequate education and training on financial literacy, “ such as financial planning and planning of finances, or savings.”

She said these would help ensure a source of livelihood and the bills intend to lessen the burden of OFWs in sending remittance to their families. The bills sought to minimizing the remittance fees imposed by intermediaries and deducting tax to intermediaries based on the services rendered to OFWs.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) remittances through banks rose by 5.1% or $31.418 billion in 2021 from $29.903 billion in 2020.

The United States at 40% was the biggest source of remittances in 2021 which was followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Taiwan, Qatar and South Korea.