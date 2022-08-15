Preparations now underway for first US trip of PBBM – envoy

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez revealed that preparations are now underway for the visit of President Bongbong Marcos to the United States for the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September.

Romualdez said that Marcos has an outline of his speech which will be his first foray into the international community.

Several bilateral meetings have also been lined up including a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden.

“This is the first time that he will be addressing the UN – which is basically introducing himself to the world and the western world, specially, and secondly, to have economic meetings that will bring him investments to the Philippines,” Romualdez told the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines in a briefing.

Romualdez did not disclose the possible content of Marcos’ speech to the UN General Assembly.

“I think the President is preparing his speech. He’s had an outline about a month from now,” he said.