Padilla loses support of Muslim group over same-sex union bill

The Grand Imam of Marawi City’s largest mosque opposes the move and the proposal of Sen. Robin Padilla to legalize same-sex civil union.

Marawi Grand Mosque Imam Alim Abdumajeed Djamla said that he declared his and his followers’ withdrawal of support from the neophyte lawmaker.

“I regret to inform all Muslims in general and the Muslims in the Philippines that I and those who follow me have withdrawn our support for Sen. Robin Padilla and strongly condemn his sponsorship of Same-Sex Marriage Bill No. 449,” Djamla said.

The Muslim leader added that the measure is considered immoral by all religions, haram (forbidden) based on Islamic laws, and is “tantamount to disbelief (Kufr).”

Padilla, who was an Islam convert, was a favorite candidate among Muslim communities especially in Marawi and Lanao Del Sur.

Under Padilla’s controversial bill, the state will give same-sex couples the right to obtain valid licenses for a civil union and be afforded inheritance and adoption rights.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines maintains that the Church could not be forced by the State to honor something against its beliefs.