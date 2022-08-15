Latest NewsNewsTFT News

OFWs from UAE among top 10 remitters to Philippines at Php 6.2B on June 2022 – BSP

Cash remittances that overseas Filipinos workers (OFWs) based in the UAE had sent to the Philippines through banks crossed USD $111.8 million or Php 6.2 billion in June 2022.

According to the latest data released by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the UAE stood sixth – after United States, United Kingdom, Singapore, Saudi Arabia and Japan – in terms of inward remittances to the Philippines.

The United States topped the list of OFW remitters with $1.14 billion, while inbound money transfer from the United Kingdom to the Philippines stood at $173.52 million in the month of June.

OFWs residing in Saudi Arabia had remitted $142.2 million during June while Filipinos living in Qatar had sent around $76.9 million during the same period.

Here’s the top 10 ranking for June 2022, according to data from BSP:

USA: $1,149,445,000
UK: $173,528,000
Singapore : $162,750,000
Saudi Arabia: $142,221,000
Japan: $128,145,000
UAE: $111,812,000
Canada: $99,029,000
Korea: $78,411,000
Taiwan: $78,252,000
Qatar: $76,911,000

The total inward remittance to the Philippines increased by 4.4 percent to reach $2.8 billion last June 2022 from $2.6 billion in the same month of 2021.

