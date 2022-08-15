Filipino allegedly kills girlfriend in Taiwan for rejecting his marriage proposal

A Filipino migrant worker was arrested on Sunday in Taiwan on suspicion of murdering his girlfriend after she rejected his marriage proposal, according to the Hsinchu County Police Bureau.

The suspect, identified by his first name Dioni, had previously dated the victim in the Philippines.

They broke up before coming separately to Taiwan to work, the police bureau said, citing a preliminary investigation, but in Taiwan they resumed their relationship and Dioni proposed marriage to the woman on multiple occasions but was rejected each time.

Dioni told police the two met at a hotel in Hsinchu County’s Zhubei City on Saturday (Aug. 13) to discuss marriage and when the victim repeated her refusal to marry him a dispute broke out and in a fit of anger he strangled her, the police said.

He dialed 119 for emergency services, but when paramedics arrived at 6 a.m. Sunday morning, they found the woman had been dead for a number of hours and according to the police bureau, the suspect is currently being detained on suspicion of murder while an investigation into the case continues.

Hsinchu County Police Bureau said they transferred him to the Prosecutor’s Office to be investigated for homicide. .