Dusty weather condition to continue in UAE

Some parts of the UAE will still experience dusty weather condition on Monday, August 15, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

“Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing and suspended dust and sand,” NCM stated.

This comes a day following dust storm on Sunday, which prompted authorities to issue red dust alert and traffic alerts due to very low horizontal visibility.

It feels like living on the moon in Dubai rn. My first dust storm. (Usually it feels like living in Orbit City of The Jetsons. Ps George Jetson was born in 2022 🫣) pic.twitter.com/6EQZLPSevl — Suzanne Kianpour (@KianpourWorld) August 14, 2022

In its latest weather bulletin, NCM said temperatures in the UAE will be as high as 46ºC today.

The temperature in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will range from 44ºC to 42ºC, respectively.

The dusty weather condition will be accompanied by cloudy horizon in the east and south part of the country.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team held a meeting on Sunday to discuss the bad weather expected this week.

The meeting was led by Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-chief of Abu Dhabi Police.

Al Mazouie, who is also the Chairman of the Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team of Abu Dhabi, reviewed and approved plans for efficient response to emergencies.

