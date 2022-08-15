Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOTR mulls teaming up with private sector for to improve NAIA facilities

The Philippine Department of Transportation (DOTr) plans to team up with the private sector to improve facilities at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Monday that NAIA is accommodating passengers more than its capacity, leading to congestion in the airport and it has been operating beyond its capacity of 35 million passengers per annum before the pandemic.

“In the aviation sector, we’re looking at the possibility of doing a concession with the private sector in improving Manila International Airport,” Bautista said on ANC Headstart, referring to the old name of Naia while in the past administration also sought to rehabilitate the country’s major gateway and received proposals from two consortia.

There is a need to build additional terminals and enhance air bridges to allow more tourists with the NAIA rehabilitation supposed to be implemented in three phases, from 2021 to 2024 to ease air traffic congestion at the country’s main gateway.

A15-year concession is also being sought for the improvement of NAIA.

