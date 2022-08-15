‘Bad taste’: Marcoleta rejects ABS-CBN-TV 5 deal

SAGIP party-list representative Rodante Marcoleta reiterated his opposition on the deal of ABS-CBN and TV 5 in a privilege speech at the House of Representatives on Monday.

Marcoleta adds the merger “leaves a bad taste in the mouth.”

Marcoleta claims TV5 is violating its franchise provision by merger without seeking the approval of Congress.

“Puwede ba na ang network na di binigyan ng prankisa sumakay ganun-ganun lang without settling its obligations to the govt?,” Marcoleta said.

The lawmaker claims ABS-CBN has unsettled P1.6T in obligations. But during the hearing in the 18th Congress, government agencies cleared ABS-CBN of any obligations.

In a previous interview, Marcoleta said the Philippine Competition Commission must review the joint venture to prevent a monopoly or consolidation of market power that would lessen competition and eventually be detrimental to consumers.

“TV 5 malaki yan, pagkatapos ABS-CBN, mamomonopolize ang industry dito. Wala bang say dito angPhilippine Competition Commission? Hindi naman ganun, kaya nga tayo naglatag ng ganitong agency para tingnan ang lahat ng kapakanan ng mga apektadong sektor. Magiging monopoly ito kung tutuusin mo diba? ,” Marcoleta said.