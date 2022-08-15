Latest News

20M Filipinos now living below poverty line—PSA

More Filipinos now live below the poverty line following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The PSA has reported that the preliminary results of the Family Income and Expenditure Survey (FIES) for 2021 showed that poverty incidence among the population rose to 18.1%.

This is equivalent to 19.99 million Filipinos who live below the poverty threshold of about P12,030 per month.

Poverty incidence in 2018 was at 16.7% or equivalent to 17.67% million people.

Based on the PSA data, a family of 5 needs on average P12,030 to meet basic needs.

To meet basic food needs, a family needs on average P8,379.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao remained the poorest region, with a poverty incidence among families at 29.8%.

The regions with the lowest poverty incidence among families were the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

