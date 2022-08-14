Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE Weather: Red alert issued in UAE as dust covers roads, motorists cautioned

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Thick haze covers the skies of Dubai on Sunday, August 14

The National Centre of Meteorology has issued a red dust alert, urging public to be cautious due to reduction of the horizontal visibility over some ares in the country on Sunday, August 14.

Thick clouds of dust can be seen blanketing the skylines of Abu Dhabi and Dubai throughout the day.

They have warned motorists to be more cautious considering the hazardous weather conditions across the country and to ensure the safety of all road users.

NCM called on people to be “extremely vigilant” over hazardous weather events today and advised residents to avoid going outdoors after issuing yellow, orange and red alerts.

The authority has said that visibility is less than 500 metres, due to blowing dust and sand in many parts of the country, including over Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Authorities advised the public to refrain from taking photographs of the unsettled weather while behind the wheel. They also urged people to turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced, follow weather forecasts via official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by relevant authorities.

