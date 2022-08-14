Saudi tourist, commercial visa holders can now perform Umrah

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the Kingdom will now allow those holding tourist visas and commercial visas to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

Citizens from 49 countries will be able to do so by securing their visas online at Visit Saudi Arabia, or immediately on arrival at airports, the ministry said.

Those who qualify include holders of visas to the US and the UK, as well as those who have Schengen visas and this comes in conjunction with the start of the new Umrah season for the current year 1444 AH. This will open the way for the largest number of Muslims around the world to perform Umrah freely and easily and the regulations allow visitors to obtain a tourist visa, valid for 12 months, to visit other cities in the Kingdom.

Those who have family visit visas are allowed to perform Umrah, by booking through the Eatmarna app and to perform Umrah, it is required for visitors to obtain comprehensive health insurance only which includes coverage of treatment costs of coronavirus infection; accidents resulting in death or disability; and expense due to flight delays or cancellations.

Those who wish to perform Umrah from nations other than those countries, which are currently qualified, should apply for visas at the Kingdom’s embassies in their respective countries while the documents required include proof of residence and employment, return ticket, bank statement proving financial stability, itinerary, and complete personal information.