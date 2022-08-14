OFWs around Gaza remain unharmed in recent airstrikes

The Malacañang has issued a statement ensuring that no Filipinos near the Gaza Strip were harmed in the recent airstrikes in the area.

In circulating footages and photos online, Israeli airstrikes can be seen flattening homes in Gaza while Palestinian rocket barrages were fired in several public areas, raising fears of another major escalation in the Middle East conflict.

“The Department of Migrant Workers reported that around 200 caregivers located in in the cities of Ashkelon, Ashdod, Sderotand surrounding areas near the Gaza where airstrikes hit on August 5 are all safe,” the Office of the Press Secretary said in a statement.

“After the ceasefire agreement between the Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihadist took place on August 7, the POLO-Jordan conducted welfare check and assessed the living conditions of OFWs affected by the conflict,” the statement added.

Authorities said most of the Overseas Filipino Workers stationed in the territory are caregivers, hotel employees and workers in the services sector while Palace has not announced aid packages to OFWs who may wish to relocate or return to the Philippines.