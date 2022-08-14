LOOK: Korean actor Cha Eun Woo spotted in Cebu

Korean actor Cha Eun Woo was spotted in Cebu.

Several fans of the K-pop idol have been posting some highlights of his trip to Cebu and at Carbon Market during the day he had a photoshoot with a bright yellow tricycle.

Netizen @ChaAroha4 even tweeted a photo of Eun-woo posing near a tricycle and there were also fresh fruits and vegetables in the background in the local market in some snaps.

Eun-woo has starred in several K-dramas like True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung.