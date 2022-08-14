Latest NewsNewsTFT News

LOOK: Korean actor Cha Eun Woo spotted in Cebu

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Korean actor Cha Eun Woo was spotted in Cebu.

Several fans of the K-pop idol have been posting some highlights of his trip to Cebu and at Carbon Market during the day he had a photoshoot with a bright yellow tricycle.

Netizen @ChaAroha4 even tweeted a photo of Eun-woo posing near a tricycle and there were also fresh fruits and vegetables in the background in the local market in some snaps.

Eun-woo has starred in several K-dramas like True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2022 08 14 at 4.56.47 PM

PH Embassy video in Moscow of Russian students dancing ‘tinikling’ goes viral

2 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 14 at 3.41.31 PM

Jane de Leon ‘affected’ by criticism over role in ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series’

4 hours ago
dengue

Cholera, measles cases rise in Philippines this year

4 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 08 14 at 3.12.37 PM

UAE Weather: Red alert issued in UAE as dust covers roads, motorists cautioned

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button