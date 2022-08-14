Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DID YOU KNOW: How to avoid getting scammed online in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have urged residents to follow safe online practices during a campaign launched by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, in cooperation with the Cyber Security Council.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity risks and show internet users how to avoid falling prey to scamsters. The UAE Cybersecurity Council under the Cyber Pulse initiative has also raised digital awareness.

The things that need to be avoided to getting duped:

  1. Avoid engagement with anonymous callers
  2. Avoid accessing suspicious websites
  3. Don’t use same password frequently
  4. Don’t share personal information online like bank details

