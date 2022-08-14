DID YOU KNOW: How to avoid getting scammed online in UAE

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) authorities have urged residents to follow safe online practices during a campaign launched by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, in cooperation with the Cyber Security Council.

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, part of @dgsabudhabi, in cooperation with the Cyber Security Council, has launched a campaign that aims to strengthen awareness of cybersecurity risks and how internet users can avoid them. pic.twitter.com/EiO199Bang — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 13, 2022

The campaign aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity risks and show internet users how to avoid falling prey to scamsters. The UAE Cybersecurity Council under the Cyber Pulse initiative has also raised digital awareness.

The things that need to be avoided to getting duped:

Avoid engagement with anonymous callers Avoid accessing suspicious websites Don’t use same password frequently Don’t share personal information online like bank details