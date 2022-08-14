Cholera, measles cases rise in Philippines this year

Cholera and measles cases have risen in Philippines this year while the dengue fever cases in the country shot up 118% in 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

In 2021, there were 42,294 recorded dengue cases from January 1 to July 23. This year, the recorded cases appears to have been more than double with 92,343 recorded cases.

Cases of Chikungunya has also seen a 389% increase in 2022. Through July 23, the Philippines had recorded 318 cases, which was a rise from 65 cases during the same period in 2021.

Authorities have also said that the cholera cases have also risen in the Philippines this year witnessing a rise of of 231% (757 cases through July 23, 2021 against 2,508 cases in 2022) with the death tally increasing from three last year to 20 this year to date.

The measles cases are also up in 2022 with 304 cases in 2022, which is an increase of 138% from the 128 cases reported during the same period in 2021.