Caretakers, domestic workers to receive higher wages as Taiwan grants pay hike

New overseas Filipino workers in Taiwan, particularly caretakers and domestic workers, will receive higher wages after Taiwan granted a pay hike, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has highlighted.

DMW Sec. Susan “Toots” Ople has confirmed the increase in wages for foreign caretakers and domestic helpers, including Filipino workers, adding that the wages for foreign workers will increase from NT$17,000 to NT$20,000 or from P31,000 to P37,000.

Ople, however, clarified that the pay adjustment applies only to the newly hired, transferred and re-hired workers, according to the guidelines released by the Taiwan Ministry of Labor, adding that there is an appeal to also include existing foreign workers in the wage increase.

“Good news din na nagtaas ng suweldo sa Taiwan for caretakers and domestic workers na new hires. Ito yung tatlong category: new hires, transferred workers, and re-hired workers,” she said.

(The wage for caretakers and domestic helpers has been increased in Taiwan for new hires. These are the three categories: new hires, transferred workers, and re-hired workers.)

Out of 147,940 OFWs, there are a total of 25,867 Filipino domestic workers and caretakers in Taiwan.