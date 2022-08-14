Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Birthday wish comes true: Six-year-old becomes Dubai Police Officer for a day

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police

Dubai Police have fulfilled the birthday wish of a 6-year-old girl to become a Police Officer for a day.

The Dubai Police surprised the girl on her birthday by appointing her as a “police officer” for one day after Hoor Hadad told her parents she wanted to join the force after she had grown up.

The Dubai police organized a special event for her and she was given a uniform to wear and explained the details of the job while being driven around in one of Dubai Police’s famous patrol car.

dubaipolice1

A team from the Security Awareness Department visited Hoor’s School to celebrate her birthday among her peers with a special K9 show as part of Dubai Police’s ‘Fulfil a Child’s Wish’ initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity among children of different ages and nationalities.

Working with Hamleys, the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness responded to the request from Hoor’s parents and her parents expressed their gratitude to the police for their quick and generous response in fulfilling their children’s wish.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

GettyImages 1176424232 768x432 1

Caretakers, domestic workers to receive higher wages as Taiwan grants pay hike

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 14 at 10.12.51 AM

OFWs around Gaza remain unharmed in recent airstrikes

3 hours ago
TECO

Filipino English teachers to visit Taiwan under special program

3 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 14 at 9.39.23 AM

Saudi tourist, commercial visa holders can now perform Umrah

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button