Rainfall is likely to be expected in Abu Dhabi for 4 days from August 14.

The UAE capital could experience fluctuating weather from Sunday, August 14 to Thursday, August 18.

A significant temperature drop has been forecast with the Abu Dhabi Media Office advising the public to drive with caution and abide by safety guidelines and speed limits.

A statement said, “When it rains, remain vigilant and stay away from rain streams, valleys and rainwater pools. During sea turbulence and high tides, avoid going to the beach and keep following weather forecasts via official channels only.”

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) organised an emergency meeting with various departments about the upcoming weather situation and a joint statement of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior and Police Command, NCM and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said that the meeting came as a “ follow-up between the concerned authorities to confirm the state’s readiness and readiness to face the weather situation and limit its repercussions.”

Authorities also stressed the importance of taking precautionary and preventive measures in the affected areas and called on the public to follow all procedures and instructions issued by official bodies.

