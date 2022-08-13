Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Purchase of outdated laptops ‘great disservice’ to teachers says Sen. Gatchalian

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian described the purchase of outdated and overpriced laptops as “a great disservice to teachers” in a news release.

He said that the purchase deprived nearly 29,000 teachers of the much-needed equipment” for teaching at the height of the pandemic”

He is calling for the abolition of the Procurement Service Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM), which he said, has a “bad habit” of transferring funds he said against the price per laptop at P 35,046.50 by the state auditors under the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Agency Procurement Request (APR), the PS-DBM-approved budget for the contract (ABC), however, was PHP58,300 per laptop.

“Ang ating mga guro ang lubhang naaapektuhan dahil hindi tiniyak ng PS-DBM ang tamang presyo at kalidad ng mga laptop na kanilang binili para magamit sana ng ating mga guro (Our teachers were greatly affected because the PS-DBM did not ensure the correct pricing and quality of the laptops),” Gatchalian said.

