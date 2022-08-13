OFWs in Macau return to work after COVID lockdown

The Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Macau have returned to work after COVID lockdown.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that Macau OFWs have returned to work after several weeks of lockdown in the special administrative region of China which came after it earlier said that it was ready to assist OFWs who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or are affected by the pandemic-related work suspension there.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said OFWs in Macau “are back to work” adding that “We admire the cooperation shown by our OFWs to the strict health protocols imposed by the Macau government.”

In July, the Macau government imposed a strict lockdown of businesses while forbidding residents from leaving their homes amid the surge in Covid-19 cases following which the Philippine Consulate in Macau assisted people and also provided food packs, medicines, and vitamins.

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Macau delivered 824 care packages and released supermarket vouchers to 8,319 OFW beneficiaries after the DMW earlier reported that 57 Filipinos residing in red zones or buildings under lockdown and yellow zones or “control zones” tested positive for the virus.

Some 70 OFWs also received US$200 as financial assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.