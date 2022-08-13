North Korea lifts mask mandate following COVID-19 victory 

North Korea has announced that it will no longer be enforcing its mask mandate and social distancing protocols following its declaration of victory against COVID-19.

The declaration was made by its ruler Kim Jong Un three months after its first acknowledgement of the virus outbreak in the country.

State media reported that Kim led a meeting on COVID-19 this week and ordered the lifting of maximun restrictions against COVID-19 but must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier.”

North Korea also urged those who are experiencing symptoms to keep on wearing masks and remain vigilant with so-called ‘abnormal things’.

North Korea has blamed the outbreak to their South Korean counterparts. There are no means to know the actual number of infections in North Korea and how could they possibly declare victory against the virus when there is no actual vaccination program.