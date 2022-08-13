Latest NewsNewsTFT News

North Korea lifts mask mandate following COVID-19 victory 

This picture taken on August 10, 2022 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on August 11, 2022 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greeting with health department officials and scientists in Pyongyang. (Photo by STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP)/caption]

North Korea has announced that it will no longer be enforcing its mask mandate and social distancing protocols following its declaration of victory against COVID-19.

The declaration was made by its ruler Kim Jong Un three months after its first acknowledgement of the virus outbreak in the country.

State media reported that Kim led a meeting on COVID-19 this week and ordered the lifting of maximun restrictions against COVID-19 but must maintain a “steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier.”

North Korea also urged those who are experiencing symptoms to keep on wearing masks and remain vigilant with so-called ‘abnormal things’.

North Korea has blamed the outbreak to their South Korean counterparts. There are no means to know the actual number of infections in  North Korea and how could they possibly declare victory against the virus when there is no actual vaccination program. 

