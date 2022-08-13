‘Naputol siya without the punchline’ Matteo Guidicelli defend Alex Gonzaga 

Matteo Guidicelli has defended his co-host Alex Gonzaga in the noontime show ‘Laugh Out Loud’ after the latter drew flak on her insensitive jokes on the show.

In a number of online viral videos, Matteo told Alex to stop making fun of their exes including Maja Salvador in respect to his wife and Alex’s husband, Mikee.

“I just want to clear the air and everything.. Tropang LOL is an entertainment show and clips were coming out,” the actor said.

So here’s the video in its entirety, clearly it was a joke from the beginning. It was a prank but unfortunately some edited the video. Meanwhile Alex Gonzaga is being bashed this. pic.twitter.com/RrsGyhme9A — KC Montero (@KCMontero) August 12, 2022

Some netizens initially lauded Matteo for calling out Alex on her insensitivity.

“Matteo Guidicelli correcting Alex Gonzaga for her behaviour. Sana all talaga di nagtotolerate,” a netizen said.

“The way Matteo Guidicelli called out Alex Gonzaga on national television for her trapo behavior is so satisfying,” another one added.

“Finally, someone told that woman to behave and have some respect with people.. She’s very irritating and OA,” a Twitter user said.