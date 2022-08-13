Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Naputol siya without the punchline’ Matteo Guidicelli defend Alex Gonzaga 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

Matteo Guidicelli has defended his co-host Alex Gonzaga in the noontime show ‘Laugh Out Loud’ after the latter drew flak on her insensitive jokes on the show. 

In a number of online viral videos, Matteo told Alex to stop making fun of their exes including Maja Salvador in respect to his wife and Alex’s husband, Mikee.

“I just want to clear the air and everything.. Tropang LOL is an entertainment show and clips were coming out,” the actor said.

Some netizens initially lauded Matteo for calling out Alex on her insensitivity.

“Matteo Guidicelli correcting Alex Gonzaga for her behaviour. Sana all talaga di nagtotolerate,” a netizen said.

“The way Matteo Guidicelli called out Alex Gonzaga on national television for her trapo behavior is so satisfying,” another one added.

“Finally,  someone told that woman to behave and have some respect with people.. She’s  very irritating and OA,” a Twitter user said. 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT cancer

Abu Dhabi unveils details of new drug to treat breast cancer

2 mins ago
TFT braid 1

Chito Miranda mourns father’s passing 

11 mins ago
pna

CBCP: Church can’t be forced to honor civil unions 

25 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 13 at 6.26.50 PM

North Korea lifts mask mandate following COVID-19 victory 

49 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button