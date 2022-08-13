Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Kim Ga-ram breaks silence after leaving Le Ssserafim band, denies bullying accusations

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

A former member of girl group, Le Ssserafim, Kim Ga-ram, has denied bullying accusations made against her which led to her departure from the band.

Kim on Wednesday posted a letter on her friend’s Instagram account and said that she has “never” used violence or bullying against others.

Breaking her silence 21 days after her former agency, Source Music, decided to terminate its exclusive contract with Kim, she said, “I was just an ordinary student. I was scared that my past actions would destroy everything I had worked so hard to achieve. But as the days went by, I was more afraid of the criticisms made against me.”

She claimed that she was instead trying to help her friend, who herself had become the victim of bullying.

“At that time, I thought it was the right thing to do to help the victim… I didn‘t know the seriousness of the situation and I thought my actions would only be encouraging. Looking back, I was very immature and childish,” the statement read. “At that time, friendship was the most important thing to me. My methods were wrong, and there were many mistakes and clumsy actions, but I don’t want to hate myself for that time.”

Kim was expelled from the band last month.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

maxresdefault

Filipino dies in elevator accident in Macau hotel

15 mins ago
Sen Sherwin Gatchalian

Purchase of outdated laptops ‘great disservice’ to teachers says Sen. Gatchalian

1 hour ago
Al James 2022 cut 2

Filipino rap star Al James set to visit Canada next month

1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022 08 13 at 10.37.15 AM

Filipina domestic helper accuses Hong Kong couple of covering up rape, keeping her mum by paying HK$150

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button