Kim Ga-ram breaks silence after leaving Le Ssserafim band, denies bullying accusations

A former member of girl group, Le Ssserafim, Kim Ga-ram, has denied bullying accusations made against her which led to her departure from the band.

Kim on Wednesday posted a letter on her friend’s Instagram account and said that she has “never” used violence or bullying against others.

Breaking her silence 21 days after her former agency, Source Music, decided to terminate its exclusive contract with Kim, she said, “I was just an ordinary student. I was scared that my past actions would destroy everything I had worked so hard to achieve. But as the days went by, I was more afraid of the criticisms made against me.”

She claimed that she was instead trying to help her friend, who herself had become the victim of bullying.

“At that time, I thought it was the right thing to do to help the victim… I didn‘t know the seriousness of the situation and I thought my actions would only be encouraging. Looking back, I was very immature and childish,” the statement read. “At that time, friendship was the most important thing to me. My methods were wrong, and there were many mistakes and clumsy actions, but I don’t want to hate myself for that time.”

Kim was expelled from the band last month.