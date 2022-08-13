Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Five Abu Dhabi roads close for upkeep until August 19

Staff Report

Photo courtesy of WAM

The  Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated to the Division of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi, announced partial closures on five separate roads for improvements.

The roads include the Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road (E22) – Abu Dhabi, which will be partially closed until Sunday, August 14, Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10), Al Maqta Bridge and Al Falah Street, which will be partially closed till Monday, August 15, and Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street, which will be partially closed until Friday, August 19.

The authorities also announced opening of a number of roads with new signalized intersections on Al Reem Island, beginning Saturday, August 13 while calling on road users to take precaution and follow traffic safety instructions during road closures.

The authorities also asked people to reduce speeds on roads to avoid accidents.

