Filipino dies in elevator accident in Macau hotel

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Macau died after suffering from a cranial crush injury during a routine elevator inspection at the Wynn Palace hotel in Cotai on Thursday, August 11.

The victim, a 51-year-old technician who was identified only by his surname Bautista, was carrying out the inspection at the northern lobby of the hotel with a colleague. He had been at the elevator of the pit on the second-level basement when the accident occurred, while his colleague was on the floor above him.

His colleague heard a loud noise and immediately stopped the machine. He tried calling Bautista on his walkie-talkie several times but heard no response. He proceeded to the floor where the victim was and found him dead.

The victim was taken to the hospital but was later confirmed to have passed away from injuries.

The Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) expressed concern over the incident while the hotel was directed to stop all work at the incident site.

In order to protect the safety of workers, the DSAL has informed the employer to stop all work at the accident site and requested the employer to submit an accident investigation report for the safety of the workers while it will continue to investigate the cause of the accident and “will pursue the responsible entities according to the facts of the investigation.”