Filipina domestic helper accuses Hong Kong couple of covering up rape, keeping her mum by paying HK$150

A 30-year-old female Filipino domestic helper has accused a Hong Kong couple of conspiring to rape her and trying to cover up the crime.

The couple Chan Chim-tak and his wife Lai Chi-san were blamed of conspiracy to rape her and paying her HK$150 (P1,060) not to disclose the matter to anyone else.

The couple were accused before a High Court jury of sexually assaulting the Filipino helper in a high-rise flat at Hung Fuk Estate in Hung Shui Kiu, Yuen Long, on January 21, 2018 and she said that a naked Lai allegedly entered her room and told her: “Sir wants you. Pay money.”

Chan allegedly attempted to rape the helper after Lai pulled her to the couple’s bedroom and told her that her husband liked her and would pay to have sex with her and in the second attempt, Chan supposedly raped the helper with the help of his wife.

She allegedly helped her husband become sexually stimulated and turned a blind eye when the complainant screamed for help and the domestic helper did not immediately escape after the alleged assault out of fear that she will face action.

Lai was also accused of groping the helper once during the assault. During the trial, Chan denied the counts of rape and attempted rape, while his wife pleaded not guilty in aiding the crime.