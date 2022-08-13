Etihad Rail now more than 75% complete

Etihad Rail, the railway set to connect everyone across the seven emirates, is now more than 75% complete.

The Etihad rail is under The UAE Railway Programme, which is part of a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the United Arab Emirates.

It is a 56-kilometre railway which requires 47 million hours of work by 13,300 workers to be completed. It will connect Abu Dhabi to Dubai and will include 29 bridges, 60 crossings and 137 drainage channels.

In a recent post on Instagram, Etihad Rail shared clips of the latest updates on the railway construction.

“A glimpse of the latest progress of the rail mainline in Al Suyoh, Sharjah, which will connect the network from Sharjah-Fujairah border to Al Ghuwaifat. This milestone will play a pivotal role in facilitating trade by connecting the country’s industrial and manufacturing centres and opening new trade routes,” reads the post.

The Etihad Train is set to transport passengers at a speed of 200km/h, which will reduce the commute time by 30-40% compared to other modes of transportation. The passenger can travel from Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 50 minutes and Abu Dhabi to Fujairah in 100 minutes by 2030.

“This will make them the fastest mode of ground transport in the region, allowing more than 36.5 million passengers a year to enjoy exceptional journeys across the UAE,” said Etihad Rail in a post.

The Etihad train will be equipped with various amenities, entertainment and comfortable seating’s.

Currently, portions of the railway are being used as freight services. As of January this year, more than 30 million tones of granulated sulfur have been transported with zero injuries without a single lost-time incident, which is equivalent to 1.8 million truck trips.

The Etihad railway is projected to reduce carbon emissions by 70 to 80 percent and will also provide more than 9,000 jobs. By 2030, the number of passengers is expected to reach 36.5 million annually.