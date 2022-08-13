‘End of an era’ ABS-CBN’s ‘FPJ Ang Probinsyano’ finale dominates social media 

The finale episode of FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano officially concluded its seven year reign on August 12, Friday. Several hashtags and topics related to the show dominated social media during its airing.

In its final episode, Carlo Dalisay who is played by Coco Martin managed to survive another near death experience.

The show also gave importance on the role of the late veteran actress Susan Roces or Lola Flora in the show.

Sharon Cuneta and Julia Montes also had their cameo roles in the show.

The finale also had the highest concurrent live viewers on the Kapamilya online channel with 536,543.

#FPJP7MissionAccomplished and #FPJsAngProbinsyano became the top trending topics online.

“You have put a lot of time, energy, and heart into this…Congratulations FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano team,” actress Jodi Sta. Maria said in a tweet.

“Thank you #FPJsAngProbinsyano for providing entertainment to my parents these past 7 years. Dalawa lang pinapanood ng tatay ko sa telebisyon balita at Ang Probinsayno. Ngayon wala ng Probinsyano at pati na din tatay ko, feeling ko an era ended. Salamat ulit,” a netizen shared.

“Kahit ano pang sabihin ng iba, di natin maitatanggi na malaki ang naging impact ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano sa buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Hindi perpekto at marahil kalokohan na nga yung di maubos-ubos na bala at buhay ni Cardo, ang mahalaga yung at pag-asa na dulot nito,” another netizen commented.