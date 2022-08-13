Drug addict gets five-year prison term in Dubai

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a drug addict to 5 years in prison.

The Asian was also fined with AED 20,000 and the Court also ruled that the convict would be deported after serving the prison term.

The convict was arrested by the Dubai Police last November in Al Quoz Industrial Area.

This came after information to the Dubai Police about narcotics use of a group of people in the said area.

The suspects were arrested for being under the influence of narcotics and psychotropic substances and admitted to consuming drugs. Upon interrogation, the group revealed that a fellow countrymen handed them the psychotropic substances.

The Anti-Narcotics Department headed to the suspect’s residence and arrested him who confessed to the crime.

He was recently handed out the ruling.