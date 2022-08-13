Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Drug addict gets five-year prison term in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

The Dubai Criminal Court has sentenced a drug addict to 5 years in prison.

The Asian was also fined with AED 20,000 and the Court also ruled that the convict would be deported after serving the prison term.

The convict was arrested by the Dubai Police last November in Al Quoz Industrial Area.

This came after information to the Dubai Police about narcotics use of a group of people in the said area.

The suspects were arrested for being under the influence of narcotics and psychotropic substances and admitted to consuming drugs. Upon interrogation, the group revealed that a fellow countrymen handed them the psychotropic substances.

The Anti-Narcotics Department headed to the suspect’s residence and arrested him who confessed to the crime.

He was recently handed out the ruling.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

US Agency for International Development

Overworked teachers seen behind high learning poverty in Philippines

3 hours ago
courtesy of DFA

OFWs in Macau return to work after COVID lockdown

4 hours ago
2390447345040595939

Five Abu Dhabi roads close for upkeep until August 19

4 hours ago
TFT cancer

Abu Dhabi unveils details of new drug to treat breast cancer

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button