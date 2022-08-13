Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Chito Miranda mourns father’s passing 

Parokya ni Edgar frontman and Idol Philippines’ judge Chito Miranda is mourning the death of his father, Alfonso Miranda, at 77 years old. 

In an Instagram post, Chito said that his father died last August 9. He also shared a photo of his father and his urn.

 

Bye, Dad!!! Love you!!!” Chito wrote. He also explained why they decided to keep the news private.

“To all our family and friends, we decided to keep everything simple and intimate. Immediate family lang talaga. Hope you guys understand,” he said.

He also requested for prayers for his family. “ Prayers lang, oks na,” he added.

Several celebrities expressed their sympathies and condolences to Chito.

Gary Valenciano, Sitti Navarro, Nicole Asensio, Candy Pangilinan, Jugs Jugueta, Eunice Jorge, Tatsi Jamnague, Jomal Linao, and Joross Gamboa post their condolences. 

